"Got a lot to learn from him": SRK praises his 'Dunki' co-star Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Shah Rukh Khan is super excited as just three days are left in the release of his much-awaited film 'Dunki'. During film promotion in Dubai, the superstar heaped praises on his co-star Vicky Kaushal.

One of the videos of SRK surfaced on social media from the event, where he can be seen praising Vicky Kaushal's performance in 'Dunki' and saying that the audience is going to love him in the film as he has done a great job.

King Khan’s sweet words for his costar @vickykaushal09 🤩✈️@iamsrk @RajkumarHirani#DunkiInDubai #Dunki #DunkiAdvanceBookings #ShahRukhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/0RcrOS9xyg— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 17, 2023

In the video, Shah Rukh was heard saying, "Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. I feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. And jab aap Dunki mein Vicky Kaushal ko dekheinge toh aapko bohat pyaar aaega unpar. He has done well and I got a lot to learn from him."

He also lauded director Raj Kumar Hirani and encouraged fans to watch the movie in theaters.

"The best director in the country, we all respect him and love him and we need to give the love back because we give so much to cinemas," he said.

He grabbed eyeballs and took over the stage at Dubai's Global Village while promoting his upcoming film, 'Dunki'.

King Khan caught the attention with his performance on the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. He thanked his fans for being present there.

While talking about his film, he said, "I made 'Jawan' fir maine socha maine ladke ladkiyu ke liye bana di apane liye kuch nahy banayi fir maine 'Dunki' bana di. Ye meri vaali film hai jo mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai..year started with 'Pathaan' for me, which was always lady's first for the girls and I want to end the year with a film for me."

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Dunki', a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.

The video unit introduces the whimsical characters, starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friendsManu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balliall sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

'Dunki' is all set to hit theatres on December 21.

