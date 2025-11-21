GOT prequels 'House of the Dragon' and 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' set for new seasons

Los Angeles [US], November 21 : In a treat for 'Game of Thrones' fans, the makers are ready to keep the franchise running with the upcoming seasons of 'House of the Dragon', along with 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has finalised new seasons for the GOT prequels ahead of their 2026 premieres. While 'House of the Dragon' is set to receive a fourth season, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' will also return for a second season.

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' will be aired on January 18, 2026, and its sequel will follow in 2027. On the other hand, the third season of 'House of the Dragon' is slated for summer next year, while season 4 is set for 2028.

"We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe. Together, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin's universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully. And this summer, House of the Dragon is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet," said Francesca Orsi, executive VP HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, as quoted by the outlet.

Based on George R. R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood', the 'House of the Dragon' focuses on the Targaryen family 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones'. It features Matt Smith, Oliva Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Harry Collett, among others.

