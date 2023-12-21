Govinda Birthday Special: Here Are the Top 10 Must-Watch Movies of ‘Hero No.1’

Bollywood veteran actor Govinda marked his 60th birthday on Thursday, December 21, with a low-key celebration in Mumbai alongside his wife Sunita and children Yashvardhan and Tina. The family, donned in stylish black ensembles, stepped out for the occasion, where Govinda cut the birthday cake in the presence of paparazzi.

In a viral video shared by a paparazzo, Govinda can be seen cutting the cake, with his family by his side. The actor sported a black T-shirt paired with a leather jacket and denim. His wife, Sunita, looked elegant in a black printed attire, while the children twinned in all-black outfits. Govinda, following the tradition, fed the cake first to his wife and later to Yashvardhan and Tina.

Govinda's Top 10 Comedy Movies: A Nostalgic Journey

On the occasion of Govinda's 60th birthday, let's take a nostalgic look at some of his top 10 comedy movies that continue to entertain audiences:

1. Bade Miya Chote Miya: A classic featuring the dynamic duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. The film revolves around two pairs of friends who share identical faces, leading to a series of humorous situations.

2. Raja Babu (1994): Directed by David Dhawan, this action-comedy stars Govinda as Raja, adopted by a rich village couple. The film traces Raja's journey to become a better son for his family, resulting in a delightful blend of action and comedy.

3. Bhagam Bhag: This ensemble comedy features Govinda alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The film combines comedy, drama, and thrill, providing an entertaining cinematic experience.

4. Coolie No. 1: A part of Govinda's 'No.1' series, this film sees him playing a coolie who strives to become wealthy to win the approval of his love interest's father.

5. Hero No.1: Inspired by Rajesh Khanna’s Bawarchi, Govinda and Karisma Kapoor star in this film where Govinda, a wealthy boy, disguises himself as a servant to win the approval of his love interest's father.

6. Dulhe Raja: Paired with Raveena Tandon, Govinda delivers a comedy-drama that remains a TV favorite, offering the perfect masala for the audience.

7. Hadh Kardi Aapne: Govinda and Rani Mukherji's pairing in this rollercoaster ride of a film is worth a re-watch, showcasing their on-screen chemistry.

8. Partner: Govinda's comeback film in 2007, where he plays the quirky character Bhaskar Devakar Chaudhary, seeking the help of a love guru (Salman Khan) to win the love of his life.

9. Deewana Mastana: Often considered one of the best Bollywood comedies, Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla star in this hilarious film where two men vie for the attention of a psychiatrist, played by Juhi Chawla.

10. Kunwara: Govinda stars opposite Urmila Matondkar in this film, breaking away from his usual pairings. The story revolves around Raju and Urmila, who meet in New Zealand and fall in love, resulting in a captivating narrative