Govinda bullet injury: Krushna Abhishek wishes his "mama" a speedy recovery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek shared a health update about the 'Hero No.1 ' star , who was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the leg with his revolver.

Taking to Instagram, Krushna wrote, "Mama is feeling better now. Thank you all for your prayers and love. Wishing him a speedy recovery. God is kind. Pls let your prayers keep pouring in (red heart emojis)."

Earlier on Tuesday, Krushna's wife and actor Kashmera Shah was spotted visiting the Criticare hospital.

The incident took place around 4:45 am on Tuesday when Govinda's licenced revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, toldover the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licenced revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

Hours after the incident, Govinda, in an audio message, thanked the doctor who treated him and his well-wishers.

"Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message.

Govinda is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

