Govinda to make a comeback with 'Duniyadari', says fans will see him in his "best form"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 12 : There's good news for all Govinda fans as the actor seems to be making a comeback to the big screen with a new film titled 'Duniyadari.'

While speaking to ANI, Govinda mentioned that he wants his fans to see him in his best form once again through this film. He also explained what the film will be about and what audiences can expect from it. He also added that after such a long gap, fans will finally get to see him back on screen again.

"The film I am starting now is called 'Duniyadari.' I want people, especially my fans, to see me in the best form of Govinda, just like they have seen me before. Through this film, I want to say that when a person faces betrayal despite being loyal and honest, that's when they truly understand the ways of the world. It's a tough subject. Of course, there will still be everything that people love about my films, comedy, songs, and dance, but I want people in India and abroad to watch 'Duniyadari' and understand what our country really is," he said.

"When people watch this film, they will see me in my best form. I will try my best," he added.

Earlier in the day, Govinda was admitted to CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital in Juhu but was later discharged.

After his discharge, the actor spoke to the media and shared an update on his health. He mentioned that he had suffered from "fatigue" due to overwork.

While speaking to the media, he said, "I did a lot of hard work. I suffered fatigue. I used to do Yog Pranayama, but to build my personality, I did heavy exercise. I feel it is good to practice yoga and pranayama. I have taken the necessary medicines."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor