Gracie Abrams releases long-awaited song 'Close to You'

Washington [US], June 7 : American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has finally released her album titled 'Close to You'. She took to her social media handle to share the update about the song, reported People.

The 24-year-old singer released 'Close to You' after teasing it when she was just 16. In an Instagram post announcing the release date, Abrams previously stated that, despite having written the song so long ago, fans "cared about it enough for us to revisit the song seven years later."

Once the song was released, Abrams shared another message in her Instagram stories, writing, "hiiiii Close To Youuuuuu hi after seven years hellooooooo :)."

Fans also celebrated the song's official release after waiting for so long. "Real ones have known this gem for years," one fan wrote in the video's comment section on YouTube. "This one is for the girls that have been waiting 7 years for this moment," another wrote. "WAITED YEARS FOR THIS FINALLY," one added.

Fans fell in love with the song after Abrams released a video of herself performing it on the piano on Instagram in 2017, followed by a preview of a demo in 2018.

As followers of the 'Risk' singer clamored for the song's release one even started an online petition Abrams gave them new hope at a concert in 2022.

"I definitely love it, but the album I'm working on right now doesn't sound like 'Close to You,' " Abrams told fans at the performance, seen in a clip posted to TikTok. "Maybe we find a one-off situation where we can get it out there."

On May 9, Abrams finally gave in to fans, announcing that the track would be released on vinyl. Several days later, the song was listed as a "P.S." track on the tracklist of her forthcoming sophomore album The Secret of Us.

To promote her new album, Abrams is set to head on tour across the United States, bringing with her singer-songwriter Role Model as an opener. She'll also rejoin Taylor Swift for another North American leg of the "Eras Tour" in October after she opened for the superstar throughout the spring and summer of 2023, reported People.

