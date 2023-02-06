Grammy Awards 2023: Complete Winners List
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 6, 2023 10:56 AM 2023-02-06T10:56:54+5:30 2023-02-06T10:57:45+5:30
Grammy Awards 2023: Complete winners list The Grammy Awards, billed as "Music's Biggest Night" witnessed history as some of ...
Grammy Awards 2023: Complete winners list
The Grammy Awards, billed as "Music's Biggest Night" witnessed history as some of the biggest names were awarded for their outstanding work. Beyoncé equaled the late Georg Solti for the most wins in Grammys history after she took home three awards Sunday during the show’s ceremony. Solti, a Hungarian-British conductor, also has 31 Grammys. He’s held on to the record since 1997.
Here's the complete winners list
Album of the Year
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo - Special
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
WINNER: Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Record of the Year
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Song of the Year
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
WINNER: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: Adele - Easy on Me
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
WINNER: Beyoncé - Renaissance
Bonobo - Fragments
Diplo - Diplo
Odesza - The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled - God Did
Future - I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Best Música Urbana Album
WINNER: Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
Farruko - La 167
Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
WINNER: Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs - Growin’ Up
Maren Morris - Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert - Palomino
WINNER: Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
Best R&B Song
WINNER: Beyoncé - Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Lizzo - SpecialOpen in app