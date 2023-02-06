Grammy Awards 2023: Complete winners list

The Grammy Awards, billed as "Music's Biggest Night" witnessed history as some of the biggest names were awarded for their outstanding work. Beyoncé equaled the late Georg Solti for the most wins in Grammys history after she took home three awards Sunday during the show’s ceremony. Solti, a Hungarian-British conductor, also has 31 Grammys. He’s held on to the record since 1997.

Here's the complete winners list

Album of the Year

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo - Special

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

WINNER: Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Record of the Year

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Song of the Year

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

WINNER: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: Adele - Easy on Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: Beyoncé - Renaissance

Bonobo - Fragments

Diplo - Diplo

Odesza - The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled - God Did

Future - I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

Best Música Urbana Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy

Farruko - La 167

Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

WINNER: Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs - Growin’ Up

Maren Morris - Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert - Palomino

WINNER: Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

Best R&B Song

WINNER: Beyoncé - Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Lizzo - Special