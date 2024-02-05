Grammy Awards 2024: The Complete List of Winners Across Various Categories
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2024 09:29 AM2024-02-05T09:29:28+5:302024-02-05T09:31:04+5:30
The Grammy Awards, a top honor in the music industry, are currently being presented in downtown Los Angeles at ...
The Grammy Awards, a top honor in the music industry, are currently being presented in downtown Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. The Primetime Ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, is being broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Simultaneously, the Premiere Ceremony at the Peacock Theater is distributing the majority of the night's awards.
Here is the list of the winners.
- Song of the year-Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie – WINNER
- Best pop vocal album-Taylor Swift – Midnights – WINNER
- Best R&B song- SZA – Snooze – WINNER
- Best country album- Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country – WINNER
- Best música urbana album- Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito – WINNER
- Best pop solo performance- Miley Cyrus – Flowers – WINNER
- Best progressive R&B album- SZA – SOS – WINNER
- Best R&B performance- Coco Jones – ICU – WINNER
- Best folk album- Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live) – WINNER
- Producer of the year, non-classical- Jack Antonoff – WINNER
- Songwriter of the year, non-classical- Theron Thomas – WINNER
- Best pop duo/group performance- SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine – WINNER
- Best dance/electronic recording- Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – Rumble – WINNER
- Best pop dance recording- Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam – WINNER
- Best dance/electronic music album- Fred again. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9, 2022) – WINNER
- Best traditional R&B performance Morton featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning – WINNER
- Best R&B album-Victoria Monét – Jaguar II – WINNER
- Best rap performance- Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – WINNER
- Best melodic rap performance Durk featuring J Cole – All My Life – WINNER
- Best rap song- Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – WINNER
- Best rap album-Killer Mike – Michael – WINNER
- Best country solo performance- Chris Stapleton – White Horse – WINNER
- Best country song- Chris Stapleton – White Horse – WINNER
- Best song written for visual media- What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — WINNER
- Best comedy album- Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name? – WINNER
- Best global music album-Shakti – This Moment – WINNER
- Best African music performance – Water – WINNER
- Best musical theater album-Some Like It Hot – WINNER
- Best alternative music album-Boygenius – The Record – WINNER
- Best alternative music performance- Paramore – This Is Why – WINNER
- Best rock album-Paramore – This Is Why – WINNER
- Best rock song- Boygenius – Not Strong Enough – WINNER
- Best metal performance-Metallica – 72 Seasons – WINNER
- Best rock performance-Boygenius – Not Strong Enough – WINNER
- Best country duo/group performance- Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything – WINNER