By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2024 09:29 AM2024-02-05T09:29:28+5:302024-02-05T09:31:04+5:30

Grammy Awards 2024: The Complete List of Winners Across Various Categories

The Grammy Awards, a top honor in the music industry, are currently being presented in downtown Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. The Primetime Ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, is being broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Simultaneously, the Premiere Ceremony at the Peacock Theater is distributing the majority of the night's awards.

Here is the list of the winners. 

  1. Song of the year-Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie – WINNER
  2. Best pop vocal album-Taylor Swift – Midnights – WINNER
  3. Best R&B song- SZA – Snooze – WINNER
  4. Best country album- Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country – WINNER
  5. Best música urbana album- Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito – WINNER
  6. Best pop solo performance- Miley Cyrus – Flowers – WINNER
  7. Best progressive R&B album- SZA – SOS – WINNER
  8. Best R&B performance- Coco Jones – ICU – WINNER
  9. Best folk album- Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live) – WINNER
  10. Producer of the year, non-classical- Jack Antonoff – WINNER
  11. Songwriter of the year, non-classical- Theron Thomas – WINNER
  12. Best pop duo/group performance- SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine – WINNER
  13. Best dance/electronic recording- Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – Rumble – WINNER
  14. Best pop dance recording-  Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam – WINNER
  15. Best dance/electronic music album- Fred again. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9, 2022) – WINNER
  16. Best traditional R&B performance Morton featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning – WINNER
  17. Best R&B album-Victoria Monét – Jaguar II – WINNER
  18. Best rap performance- Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – WINNER
  19. Best melodic rap performance Durk featuring J Cole – All My Life – WINNER
  20. Best rap song- Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – WINNER
  21. Best rap album-Killer Mike – Michael – WINNER
  22. Best country solo performance- Chris Stapleton – White Horse – WINNER
  23. Best country song- Chris Stapleton – White Horse – WINNER
  24. Best song written for visual media- What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — WINNER
  25. Best comedy album- Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name? – WINNER
  26. Best global music album-Shakti – This Moment – WINNER
  27. Best African music performance – Water – WINNER
  28. Best musical theater album-Some Like It Hot – WINNER
  29. Best alternative music album-Boygenius – The Record – WINNER
  30. Best alternative music performance- Paramore – This Is Why – WINNER
  31. Best rock album-Paramore – This Is Why – WINNER
  32. Best rock song- Boygenius – Not Strong Enough – WINNER
  33. Best metal performance-Metallica – 72 Seasons – WINNER
  34. Best rock performance-Boygenius – Not Strong Enough – WINNER
  35. Best country duo/group performance- Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything – WINNER
