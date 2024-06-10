Grammy-winning Ruben Blades contributes original song to climate change animated film 'Black Butterflies'

Washington [US], June 10 : Twelve-time Grammy-winning Panamanian musician, actor, and human rights activist, Ruben Blades, has lent his talents to the Spanish-Panamanian animated film 'Black Butterflies,' directed by David Baute.

Blades has provided an original song for this thought-provoking movie, which is set to make its world premiere in the Contrechamp competition at this year's Annecy Animation Festival, according to Variety.

'Black Butterflies,' a meticulously researched 2D animation, delves into the real-world consequences of global warming experienced by communities most affected by this man-made phenomenon.

The film weaves together three separate yet interconnected stories of Lobuin, Vanesa, and Soma, three women from diverse corners of the world who face the same dire predicament, climate change.

As the effects of climate change ravage their homelands, these women and their families are left with no choice but to migrate in order to survive.

Ruben Blades expressed the importance of the film, stating, "Climate change as a reason for human immigration is an effect that has not been studied in the necessary depth. 'Black Butterflies' raises an important question, Will there be a world where future generations can live?" Variety reported.

Director David Baute shares Blades' concern for the environment and believes that animation is the perfect medium to portray the captivating journey of these three women from vastly different backgrounds.

As per Variety, the film showcases a beautiful aesthetic that reflects the diverse realities of its characters.

'Black Butterflies' is a collaborative effort between Ikiru Films, Tinglado Film, Anangu Grup, and the Catalan Corporation of Mitjans Audiovisuals in Spain, along with Tunche Films in Panama.

The film that is helmed by director David Baute has received support from various entities, including Radio Television Espana, 3CAT in Catalonia, Public Television of the Canary Islands, and Mogambo.

It has also secured financing from Spain's Ministry of Culture-ICAA, as well as support from ICEC-Department of Culture-Generalitat de Catalunya, the government of the Canary Islands, and the Island Council of Tenerife.

Cesar Zelada, representing Panama's Tunche Films, expressed their pride in contributing to a project as significant as 'Black Butterflies' and their commitment to the growth of the Panamanian animation industry.

Edmon Roch from Ikiru Films emphasizes the significance of 'Black Butterflies' as a global story that sheds light on the individual struggles of women forced to abandon their natural habitats and sever familial ties.

