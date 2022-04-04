Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo bag top honours, here's the full list of winners
The 64th Grammy Awards, which was originally scheduled to take place in January this year, was held on April 3 at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas.
Despite being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony witnessed several renowned artists gather under the same roof to celebrate the biggest night in the world of music.
While the Grammys moved to Las Vegas for the first time in its history, Jon Batiste, who led the nominations list with 11 nominations, won five awards, including the Album of the Year.
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, popularly known as Silk Sonic, bagged the top honours, while Olivia Rodrigo also registered her name on the winners' list by earning multiple major awards at the 64th Grammy Awards.
Check out the complete winners' list below:
Record of the Year: Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Album of the Year: We Are - Jon Batiste
Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Best Rock Performance: Making a Fire, Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance: The Alien, Dream Theater
Best Rock Song: Waiting on a War
Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo (Drivers License)
Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Kiss Me More, Doja Cat and SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales , Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Performance: Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic, Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Fight for You, H.E.R.
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Hurricane, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best R&B Song: Leave the Door Open
Best Progressive R&B Album: Table for Two, Lucky Daye
Best Rap Performance: Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
Best Rap Song: Jail
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty, Chick Corea
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver - Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes
Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy's Home, St. Vincent
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Alive - Rufus Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Best Music Video: Freedom, Jon Batiste
Best Music Film: Summer of Soul
Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne
Best Country Song: Cold by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album: Starting Over by Chris Stapleton
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen's Gambit and Soul
Best Song Written for Visual Media: All Eyes on Me, Bo Burnham
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
Best Bluegrass Album: My Bluegrass Heart, Bela Fleck
Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram
Best New Age Album: Divine Tides by Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Lost, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Believe for It, CeCe Winans
Best Gospel Album: Believe for It, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album: My Savior, Carrie Underwood
Best Latin Pop Album: Mendo - Alex Cuba
Best Musica Urbana Album: El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Origen, Juanes
Best Regional Mexican Music Album: A Mis 80's, Vicente Fernandez
Best Tropical Latin Album:Salswing!, Ruben Blades y Rodrigo Delgado & Orquesta
Best Americana Album: Native Sons, Los Lobos
Best American Roots Performance: Cry, Jon Batiste
Best American Roots Song: Cry, Jon Batiste
Best Folk Album: They're Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kau Ka Pe'a, Kalani Pe'a
Best Reggae Album: Beauty in the Silence, SOJA
Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
Best Global Music Performance: Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab
Best Children's Album: A Colorful World, Falu
Best Spoken Word Album: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis, Don Cheadle
Best Comedy Album: Sincerely, Louis CK
Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Emily Bear
Best Recording Package: Pakelang
Best Instrumental Composition: Eberhard, Lyle Mays
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: Meta Knight's Revenge, Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version), Vince Mendoza
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
Best Album Notes: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
Best Historical Album: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Best Engineering Album, Non-Classical: Love for Sale
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording: Passenger
Best Immersive Audio Album: Alicia
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance: Price: Symphonies Nos 1 and 3
Best Opera Recording: Glass: Akhnaten
Best Choral Performance: Mahler: Symphony No 8, Symphony Of A Thousand
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Alone Together
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Mythologies
Best Classical Compendium: Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Shaw: Narrow Sea
Hosted by Trevor Noah, the awards ceremony was attended by Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, K-pop group BTS, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, John Legend, and many more.
