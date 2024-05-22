"Grateful for chance to collaborate with him again": Akshay Oberoi on working with Piyush Mishra in 'Illegal 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : Akshay Oberoi, who is all set to come up with the web series 'Illegal 3', shared his experience working with his co-star Piyush Mishra.

The actor will be seen reprising his role as a lawyer in the series. The show explores the complexities of the Indian legal system while delving into the personal and professional lives of the characters involved.

Working with Piyush Mishra again, Oberoi said, "Working alongside Piyush Mishra ji is always a privilege. His dedication and talent elevate every scene, and I am grateful for the chance to collaborate with him once again."

Talking about being part of the series, actor added, "Being a part of 'Illegal 3' has been an incredibly fulfilling experience for me. As someone deeply fascinated by the intricacies of courtroom narratives, this project presented a compelling opportunity to delve into that world and explore its complexities."

He continued, "I am immensely proud of the work we have accomplished in 'Illegal 3' and can't wait for audiences to witness the gripping narrative unfold."

'Illegal 3,' is directed by Sahir Raza, is set to premiere on Jio Cinema streaming platform soon.

