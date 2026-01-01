"Grateful for this opportunity": Suresh Wadkar on performing at second anniversary of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 : Padma Shree Awardee Suresh Wadkar is set to perform for Lord Ram on the final day of the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi Ceremony' organised on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya today.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh Wadkar expressed his happiness at performing for Lord Ram, saying that he feels "grateful" to the Mandir Trust for remembering him and giving him this opportunity.

"I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to meet and serve Ramlala ji today. I am very grateful to the Mandir Trust for remembering me and giving me this opportunity, and this is all because of Ramlala ji's blessings. I would like to thank everyone, especially Ramlala ji."

The singer also expressed his gratitude to Goddess Saraswati, his teacher, his parents, and his fans.

"I would like to thank Saraswati Mata ji. Everything I have today is because of my Guruji's blessings. Everything I have today is because of my Musicians', parents and listeners' blessings. Nothing can happen without them. May we continue to receive blessings and love. This is my prayer to Ramlala ji."

On the final day of the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha, devotees from far and wide played their unique and important roles in the ceremony.

Devotees visited the Angad Tila, where the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust distributedprasad from Sita Rasoi to those who had had darshanof Shri Ram Lalla.

Devotees performed Tula Dan (weighing oneself against offerings) at Sita Rasoi, donating offerings equivalent to their weight. Devotees from distant places came to Sita Rasoi for Tula Dan, and many said they felt fortunate after performing the ritual.

A devotee from Hyderabad, Kiran Biyani, said after performing Tula Dan at Sita Rasoi, "I felt very good here. I donated generously at Sita Rasoi. I felt very happy and fulfilled. It's all God's grace. I felt very good."

A priest from Uttarakhand, Jaydev Prasad Singh, said, "In our Hindu religion, Tula Dan and Bhumi Dan (land donation) are performed in different ways. If someone is suffering from extreme pain or distress, Tula Dan brings them peace. Land donation is also considered similarly; when one donates land, their ancestors also attain salvation. This is our Hindu religion and culture. Tula Dan is performed so that we can offer God gold, silver, copper, brass, diamonds, pearls, or even grains equivalent to our body weight. This is a tradition of our Hindu religion. It has been practised for centuries, and it is written in the scriptures. It is performed according to prescribed rituals."

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi Ceremony' in Ayodhya, describing the moment as one of historic pride and spiritual fulfilment for the nation.

He said that the spiritual atmosphere of Ayodhya reflects the deep emotional bond people share with Lord Ram.

