“Grateful that Raid 2 Has Crossed the 100-Crore Mark!” says Vaani Kapoor

Raid 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster franchise, has officially surpassed the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office. This major milestone underscores the film's powerful impact and its gripping narrative that has captivated audiences nationwide. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 features a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Vaani Kapoor, who is paired opposite Ajay Devgn in the film, expressed her joy and gratitude over the overwhelming response from fans and the film's box office success.

Also Read:

Actress Vaani Kapoor expressed her heartfelt gratitude as Raid 2 crossed the 100 crore milestone at the Indian box office. "I’m truly grateful that Raid 2 has crossed the 100-crore mark and is being celebrated as a blockbuster. It’s been a privilege to be part of such a loved franchise, and I’m humbled by the appreciation coming my way for the performance. As an actor, I strive to explore diverse genres and grow with each project. Seeing this kind of response is both encouraging and fulfilling. My heartfelt congratulations to the entire team of raid 2,the love and support we’re receiving from audiences everywhere is incredibly special." With this milestone, Raid 2 continues its successful run, solidifying its place as one of the major box office hits of the year. With this remarkable achievement, Raid 2 continues to dominate the box office, securing its place as one of the major hits of the year.