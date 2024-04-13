"Grateful to audience for reinstating our faith...": Yami on 'Article 370' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 : Yami is extremely grateful for the audience's love on her film 'Article 370'.

As the film is still running in theatres, Yami took to Instagram and penned a thank you note for the audience.

She wrote, "From the first day of shooting 'Article 370' to the 50 glorious days of the film still running successfully in theatres, time has flown by. I am immensely grateful to @adityadharfilms for granting me this exceptional opportunity. Special thanks to @dhar_lokesh for being a wonderful producer.Thankful to the entire team - the director @adityasuhasjambhale , writers, actors, and the brilliant technicians in editing, music, cinematography, etc., for bringing the film to life."

"I'm also extremely grateful to our audience for reinstating our faith that they will always embrace and celebrate groundbreaking cinema. As an industry, we should continue to push our creative boundaries, and eventually, we will find our way into your hearts," she added.

She portrayed the role of an intelligence officer in the film, which is directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale.The film is headlined by Yami Gautam together with Priyamani. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film was released in cinemas on February 23.

Yami will next be seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam'.

