'Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies' prequel series cast announced

Paramount+ has announced the cast and start of production of the prequel series titled 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'.

According to People magazine, inspired by the iconic 1978 film, the show will explore the evolution of the Pink Ladies, a clique of straight-talking high school girls made famous by Stockard Channing and Didi Conn in their respective roles as Rizzo and Frenchy.

The new series is set to star Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara, along with veteran actress Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

According to an announcement from Paramount+, the series will take place four years before the original 'Grease' when "four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."

"We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with," said Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series president Nicole Clemens.

"(Writer and executive producer) Annabel (Oakes) and (director and executive producer) Alethea (Jones) have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like Rise of the Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present," she added.

The original 'Grease' starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as high school love interests who reunite after a brief summer fling.

The immensely popular film, based on the 1971 musical of the same name, went on to spawn a 1982 sequel starring Michelle Pfeiffer, as well as several subsequent stage adaptations.

The new prequel series joins another proposed 'Grease' prequel, titled 'Summer Lovin'', which is reportedly also being developed at Paramount.

The 10-episode season of 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' will be available on Paramount+ later this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

