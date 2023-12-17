'Grey's Anatomy' actor Jack Axelrod passes away at 93

Washington, DC [US], December 17 : Hollywood actor Jack Axelrod, known for his performances in shows like 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'General Hospital' passed away. He was 93.

Axelrod died of natural causes in Los Angeles on November 28, his representative Jennifer Garland told Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Born in L.A. on January 25, 1930, Axelrod served as a corporal in the US Army, stationed in Germany from February 1953 to February 1955. He later majored in architecture at UC Berkeley and eventually became licensed as an architect in the state of Washington, as per Variety.

Axelrod portrayed the role of Victor Jerome on the teleseries 'General Hospital' for 40 episodes from 1987 to 1989. Apart from that, he was also known for his roles as the Electrolarynx Guy on 'My Name Is Earl' and patient Charlie Yost, who was in a semi-comatose state at Seattle Grace, on 'Grey's Anatomy.'

Additional television credits include 'Dallas,' 'Hill Street Blues,' 'Dynasty,' 'Outlaws,' 'Night Court,' 'Knots Landing,' 'Everybody Loves Raymond,' 'Alias,' 'Frasier,' 'Malcolm in the Middle,' 'Scrubs,' 'Star-ving,' 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' 'Hot in Cleveland,' 'Baskets,' 'Speechless,' 'Ray Donovan,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Modern Family,' as per Variety.

He made his film debut in the film 'Bananas'. Apart from that, he appeared in films like 'Vice', 'Road to Redemption', 'Hancock', and 'Little Fockers' among others.

