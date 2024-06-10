"Grossly incorrect": BJP's first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala Suresh Gopi on quitting ministerial berth

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Actor-politician Suresh Gopi has decried as "grossly incorrect" reports, which indicated that he wanted to give up his ministerial position in the third Narendra Modi-led government.

Gopi, the first-ever BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kerala was among the 71 Council of ministers who were administered oaths by President Draupadi Murmu after Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of the country.

The 65-year-old who won the 2024 parliamentary elections today clarified that a few media outlets were "spreading incorrect news" and that he is committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala.

"A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala"

https://x.com/TheSureshGopi/status/1800096601043800482

He further said, "it is a matter of pride to be in the Council of Ministers of Modi Government."

https://x.com/TheSureshGopi/status/1800095177367011681

After Sunday's oath-taking ceremony of the ministers in the 72-member strong council of ministers, Gopi had said "Today's celebration is just a beginning... I was not expecting to be in the Council of Ministers... As an MP I have to work to expand the BJP in the South."

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections Gopi defeated advocate and CPM candidate VS Sunilkumar by 74,686 votes from Thrissur.

On June 4, the day when election results emerged indicating his win, he toldthat he was escatic. " I am in totally an ecstatic mood. What was very impossible became gloriously possible...it was not a 62-day campaign process, it was an emotional carriage for the past 7 years...I work for Kerala as a whole. My first pick will be to have AIIMS...".

Apart from Suresh Gopi, senior BJP leader George Kurian was also inducted into the Council of Ministers on Sunday as a Minister of State.

