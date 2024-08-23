"Growing up, birthdays were always special": Saira Banu celebrates her b'day with adorable throwback pics

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 23 : Veteran actress Saira Banu, who is celebrating her birthday today, left fans and well-wishers in awe as she dropped a series of nostalgic pictures.

The veteran actor on Friday, took to her Instagram account to post a collection of images that captured different stages of her life.

The first photo was an adorable childhood picture, showing the actress as a young girl. The next picture took fans back to her acting days, highlighting her beauty and talent. One picture was particularly touching, featuring Saira celebrating her birthday with her late husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Along with the post, Saira added a long caption that read, "The most precious gift I've ever received? A heartfelt compliment from Dilip Kumar that changed my life forever! On a magical evening at my home, he walked in, held my hand, and said, "My, you have grown up into a beautiful girl." Time stood still. Little did I know, it was the start of our beautiful love story."

Remembering her childhood birthdays, Saira wrote, "Growing up, birthdays were always special, thanks to the abundance of love and support from my grandmother, Shamshad Waheed Khan, my loving mother, Pari Chehra Naseem Banuji, and the guidance of my elder brother, Sultan. Their blessings and values have shaped me into the person I am today, and I'm forever grateful."

She recalled her birthday on August 23rd, 1966, which was also the housewarming of her new home, built near Dilip Kumar's house.

"On August 23rd, 1966, we celebrated my birthday and the housewarming of our new home, thoughtfully chosen and built near Dilip Sahib's house. Among many options, we selected this location to be close to him, unknowingly paving the way for our future together. He surprised me by flying in from Madras, and his words sparked a bond that would last a lifetime. From wide-eyed fan to devoted wife, I've been fortunate to experience the many facets of this incredible human being. His understated elegance and kindness have touched my heart in ways I never thought possible," she wrote.

On the work front, Saira Banu made her acting debut in 1961 with 'Junglee' opposite Shammi Kapoor for which she received Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. She received three more Best Actress nominations for 'Shagird' (1967), 'Diwana' (1967) and 'Sagina' (1974). Banu went on to work in a number of movies including 'Bluff Master' (1963), 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela' (1964), 'Jhuk Gaya Aasman' (1968), 'Padosan' (1968), 'Victoria No. 203' (1972), 'Hera Pheri' (1976) and 'Bairaag' (1976).

