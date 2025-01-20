"Growing Up, I Was Deeply Familiar With the Underbelly of the City” Jackie Shroff Reflects on His Mumbai Roots

Amazon MX Player Amazon’s free video streaming service recently released its latest crime drama series, Chidiya Udd, a gripping adaptation of Aabid Surti's novel Cages. This intense thriller takes viewers on a riveting journey through Mumbai's hidden underworld, where crime and survival intertwine. Starring Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles and directed by Ravi Jadhav, this series is brought to life by producers Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri. Chidiya Udd promises to be an electrifying journey into the city’s shadowy depths.

Reflecting on his time growing up in Mumbai, Jackie shared, “Growing up, I was deeply familiar with the underbelly of the city, having spent considerable time there watching films, eating, and socializing with individuals from individuals who have experienced the hard times there. Growing up in a chawl myself, the experiences and struggles of that community are ingrained in me. When the opportunity arose to showcase this often-overlooked side of our city's central and middle areas, it felt natural to draw from my own experiences and bring an authentic portrayal to life.”

