"Gudda forever...": Ananya Panday remembers Rohit Bal as she wears her mother's 21-year-old outfit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Actor Ananya Panday recently attended her friend Deeya Shroff's wedding, but it wasn't just her presence that caught attention but the special outfit that she wore.

Ananya on Thursday took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures from the wedding and shared that the stunning sea blue suit she donned was her mother's, designed by ace fashion designer Rohit Bal, from "21 years ago".

Ananya shared her excitement about wearing the treasured outfit as she wrote in the caption, "briDEEEEEE @deeyashroff obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! @mihirmadhvani also wearing my moms @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! Gudda forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

For the wedding, Ananya kept her look simple yet elegant, and paired the timeless Rohit Bal creation with minimal accessories and makeup, allowing the beauty of the outfit to stand out.

The 'CTRL' actress was also the last muse for Rohit Bal during his much-awaited comeback at Lakme Fashion Week in October 2024.

The designer's final collection, "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe," marked his return to the runway after a health scare.

Bal, who was 63 at the time of his demise, had been struggling with a heart ailment for some time and was hospitalised shortly before his death. He left for his heavenly abode on November 1.

Meanwhile, Ananya who is currently basking in the success of her projects 'CallMe Bae' and 'CTRL' will be seen sharing screen space with Lakshya in a new romantic drama titled 'Chand Mera Dil', which will be made under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor