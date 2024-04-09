Gudi Padwa 2024: Madhuri Dixit Gives Fans a Sneak Peek into her Festive Celebrations (Watch Video)

The festival of Gudi Padwa, also known as the Marathi New Year today is being celebrated with great enthusiasm among people including celebs. Actress Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of her decorated Gudi and wished everyone a happy Gudi Padwa. Gudi Padwa is popularly known as Samvatsara Padvo which means the first day of the new year in Maharashtra. As per Hindu mythology, Gudi Padwa is derived from the word Gudi, which means flag or symbol of Lord Brahma and Padwa is the first phase of the moon.

Talking about her memories of celebrating the festival, Madhuri in one of her earlier interviews went down on a memory lane and recalled celebrating Gudi Padwa with her family. Madhuri mentioned how she and her cousins used to select the bamboo for the Gudi which later they used to decorate with flowers and edible necklaces made from sugar. The Dil To Pagal Hai actor then added how they used to hoist the Gudi outside their home and worship the same.

Madhuri further said that at sunset, her family used to bring the Gudi down and still celebrate the same. Madhuri remembers drawing rangoli in which the Gudi used to be placed. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor further mentioned how she used to pluck some leaves from a Neem tree near their home which used to be later grated by her grandmother. Her grandmother used to put cumin seeds on the same and make her eat them which she did not resist even though it was bitter.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the 2022 film Maja Ma, starring in the OTT show The Fame Game the same year. The show streamed on Netflix and saw her play a Bollywood star called Anamika Anand, who has much to hide. Talking about her upcoming work in January this year, she told Bollywood Hungama, “Definitely movies are planned for this year 2024. And my reality show Dance Deewane is also starting. Definitely movies are in the making. There might be a series also but it’s too early to say. But definitely it will be more active this year.”