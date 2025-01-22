"Guess we did something right...": 'Mission: Impossible 8' director Christopher McQuarrie on movie sequence

Washington [US], January 22 : 'Mission: Impossible 8' director Christopher McQuarrie shared that the final instalment of Tom Cruise's hit spy franchise film is known for giving a thrilling experience because its stunts have a sequence that gave at least one early audience member more than just a shock, reported Variety.

"We had a small screening, and someone said, 'I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack,'" he said, adding, "And I thought, 'I guess we did something right."

The trailer for 'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' sees Cruise scuba dive and explore a wrecked submarine, fly and fall out of a biplane and, naturally, do a lot of running, according to the outlet.

According to Variety, the film was originally planned for a 2022 release but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.

In "Dead Reckoning," Ethan Hunt (played by Cruise) faces off against a powerful AI program called 'The Entity', which has the ability to predict his every move.

The upcoming movie will see Hunt continuing to chase down The Entity, which is hidden in a Russian submarine, while also dealing with a returning enemy, Gabriel (played by Esai Morales).

The cast includes returning actors Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and many more. New additions to the franchise include Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, and Tramell Tillman.

Christopher McQuarrie, who directed previous entries like "Rogue Nation," "Fallout," and "Dead Reckoning," is once again directing and co-writing the movie. McQuarrie and Cruise also worked together on "Top Gun: Maverick." The movie is produced by Cruise and McQuarrie, with a large production team that includes Chris Brock, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and others.

'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is scheduled to be released on May 23, 2025. The film originally was set for 2022, but was delayed multiple times by the pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA actor's strike.

