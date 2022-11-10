Guests not allowed to visit Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor after daughter's birth

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed a daughter on Sunday, took their baby home on Thursday morning. Alia Bhatt, discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning, was pictured making her way out of the hospital along with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

The family doesn’t want pictures of the baby to be clicked. People can do these things, even trusted friends. Ranbir and Alia don’t want to wake up one morning with their baby’s picture on the internet. Also, she is prone to infection, like all newly born babies. Every guest can’t be asked to show their COVID-negative certificates. It would be rude and impolite,” a close friend of the family reveals.Incidentally when Karan landed in India from London, he didn’t head straight to the hospital to meet his ‘granddaughter.’The next morning, he got himself tested for COVID, waited for the results and then rushed to welcome the baby with a truckload of gifts. Now that the baby girl is home the hospital rules still remain the same. The number of visitors remains highly limited.

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in June this year. She married Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Their story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, their first film together.