Guests to be treated to a South Indian feast at Athiya Shetty KL Rahul wedding

After a four-year romance, Athiya Shetty and her cricketer beau KL Rahul are all set to take tie the knot in an intimate house wedding in Khandala.Athiya and Rahul will take their wedding vows by 4 pm in the presence of their respective family members and close friends. After the wedding rituals, the couple and their family members will oblige the paparazzi with their official wedding by 6.30 pm.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding guests will reportedly be served a traditional South Indian feast on a banana leaf. Around 100 guests are expected to attend the nuptials and a strict no-phone policy has also been implemented.Reports are rife that the couple will be donning a traditional bride and groom outfit, designed by celeb-favourite fashion designer Sabyasachi. Both Athiya and KL Rahul will opt for white and gold emsemble for the wedding ceremony.