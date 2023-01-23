Guests to be treated to a South Indian feast at Athiya Shetty KL Rahul wedding
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 23, 2023 01:21 PM 2023-01-23T13:21:11+5:30 2023-01-23T13:21:37+5:30
After a four-year romance, Athiya Shetty and her cricketer beau KL Rahul are all set to take tie the knot in an intimate house wedding in Khandala.Athiya and Rahul will take their wedding vows by 4 pm in the presence of their respective family members and close friends. After the wedding rituals, the couple and their family members will oblige the paparazzi with their official wedding by 6.30 pm.