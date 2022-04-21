Gulfam Khan delighted to debut in mythological drama

Mumbai, April 21 Actress Gulfam Khan, who was last seen in TV show 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na', is delighted to make her debut in mythological period drama 'Brij Ke Gopal'.

"I'm delighted that after essaying so many different characters on screen before, now I have the opportunity to also experience acting for mythological period drama. I'm loving the show, the team and my character. The show is special for me as the producers are my friends and for a long time they were planning to work on this project and finally it's onscreen."

Gulfam, known for featuring in popular shows like 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga', 'Naamkarann' and 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon' enjoys her role of 'Sujata' in the show.

She adds: "I enjoy my role as it is well written creatively. I play an antagonist with my comic timing. My character's name is Sujata. The role is very royal in which I get to flaunt heavy realistic jewelleries and dress up like queens. I do have my screen presence and catchphrase, 'Moye Kya Jaanu'(I don't know) but ironically I'm aware of everything. So I find my character very interesting and promising. I believe my audience enjoys watching me."

