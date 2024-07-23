Gulfam Khan Hussain's role in 'Gehna: Zevar Ya Zanjeer' is 'one you will love to hate'

Mumbai, July 23 Actress Gulfam Khan Hussain, who has joined the cast of 'Gehna: Zevar Ya Zanjeer', shared that despite receiving numerous TV offers, she took a break and waited for a strong and impactful role.

Talking about her decision, the 'Bhagyalaxmi' actress said: "Let's say I was missing the adrenaline. I got a lot of offers and calls for TV in the last few months. I had taken a conscious year-long break to catch my breath and travel the world. In this show, my character is one that you would love to hate. After a long time, I'm playing a grey character."

Speaking about the show, Gulfam shared: " 'Gehna: Zevar Ya Zanjeer' signifies that a cage will be a cage irrespective of it being made of gold. It's metaphorically significant. People think that if a girl is married off to a well-off family, she will be happy, but many times that's not the case. All that glitters might not be gold."

A message to the audience from your character in the show?

The actress said: "The message that every show gives is mostly the same, a woman needs to stand up for her rights, and people around her should help in that. If the family supports positively, there is little one can't do."

When it comes to balancing her personal and professional lives, Gulfam manages it smoothly.

The actress added: "We have a few days off a month, so we can plan some breathers accordingly. My husband too travels a lot for work; hence, we as a team juggle everything efficiently."

'Gehna: Zevar Ya Zanjeer' airs on Dangal.

On the work front, Gulfam will soon be seen in a web series titled ‘Waack Girls', which will stream on Prime Video.

The actress is currently playing the role of Lalita in the show 'Dhruv Tara-Samay Sadi Se Pare'.

Earlier, she was part of shows like 'Brij Ke Gopal', 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga', 'Naamkarann', and 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', among numerous others.

