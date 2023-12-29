Gulshan Devaiah reconcile's with ex-wife Tziafeta

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah known for his work in movies like 'Hunter', 'Shaitan','Commando 3' is currently in news for his personal life. Actor married in 2012 with Kallirroi Tziafeta but got divorced in 2020. The couple has now decided to give one more chance to their love their marriage.

Confirming this news of reuniting with his ex-wife Gulshan said, "I am fortunate. I give equal credit to my ex-wife Kallirroi for really making sure we keep in all the good things and not ruin anything. We didn't think we wanted to be an example for society. I am saying this because I have so many friends who can stand even a mention of their exes. I never wanted that for me."

He added, ''People think it's tough, it isn't, actually. We gave ourselves time, we were not in a hurry. She is my best friend now. I can tell her anything. If I go out on a date, I tell her that I have been out, and this happened. She would share the same with me. I do miss her, sometimes. I miss having her around. I am sure she also does. Our relationship is in a different phase right now."

Kallirroi, hailing from Greece, was recently featured in "Made in Heaven" Season 2. In this series, she portrayed the character, Elmira. Elmira's storyline involves marrying Pravin Dabas' character, who is already married. This significant event in the narrative prompts the first wife, played by Dia Mirza, to make a suicide attempt. Kallirroi's role in "Made in Heaven" Season 2 adds an intriguing layer to the complex relationships portrayed in the series.