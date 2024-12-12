Gurdeep Mehndi's 'Fire' Drops as the Season's Hottest Hit (Watch Video)

Music sensation Gurdeep Mehndi, unveiled his latest track titled 'Fire'. While the song is sung by Gurdeep himself, the lyrics have been penned by King Ricky, and music direction by Yeah Proof. The song, which released recently, has become the talk of the town, with its catchy beat, soulful lyrics, and Gurdeep's signature energetic vocals. As soon as Gurdeep unveiled his latest track, the audience couldn't stop raving about it.

Opening up about the song, Gurdeep Mehndi said, "'Fire' is a very special song for me, and I am quite thrilled to finally bring it in front of my audience. I strongly believe that good music carries the power to uplift and inspire, and I'm hoping that 'Fire' does just that. I have given my heart and soul to 'Fire', and I can't wait to see how it connects with the listeners." Gurdeep Mehndi took to his social media to drop 'Fire', and it started receiving praises from his admirers instantly, shedding light on his knack for delivering chartbusters and adding to his illustrious music career. 'Fire' is a high-energy track that showcases Gurdeep Mehndi's unique style and flair. Gurdeep's powerful vocals bring the lyrics to life, making 'Fire' a must-listen for fans of Punjabi music