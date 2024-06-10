Gurmeet Choudhary puts his action foot forward with ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ teaser

Mumbai, June 10 The teaser of the upcoming streaming show 'Commander Karan Saxena', starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Iqbal Khan, was unveiled on Monday.

The show follows the story of a RAW agent amid political intrigue and betrayal.

Gurmeet plays the role of Commander Karan Saxena in the series which is based on the character created by the writer Amit Khan.

Speaking about the series, director Jatin Wagle said: "With Commander Karan Saxena, we aim to deliver a story that is as gripping as it is emotionally charged. Gurmeet’s portrayal of Karan Saxena brings depth and intensity to a character that audiences will find both heroic and relatable."

While Gurmeet plays the titular character, Iqbal portrays a Pakistani general in the show, as revealed in the teaser.

The highlight of the teaser is Gurmeet’s dialogue: “Itne salon mein ek cricket match toh hara nahi paaye, mere desh ko haraane chale ho (you couldn’t defeat us in a cricket match, and now you’re talking about defeating our country on the battlefield).”

The series also stars Hruta Durgule in a leading role.

Talking about the show, Rajeshwar Nair said: “With 'Commander Karan Saxena', we've created a gripping story of courage and action. Our aim has always been to captivate audiences with compelling narratives, and we are honoured to bring Amit Khan’s iconic character to life.”

The series is produced under the banner of Keylight Productions by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer.

Commander Karan Saxena is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8.

