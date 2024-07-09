Gurmeet Choudhary turns singer for 'Commander Karan Saxena'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : Actor Gurmeet Choudhary explored singing with his new web series 'Commander Karan Saxena'.

The show's rap song is composed by Bharatt-Saurabh with lyrics from Amit Khan.

On making his debut as a singer, Gurmeet in a statement said, "I was truly overwhelmed with pride while singing the title track. When Rajeshwar sir (producer of Commander Karan Saxena) asked me to sing the title track, I was a bit skeptical because I hadn't sung before. I took inspiration from Badshah to completely immerse myself into the song."

He added, " I feel I have played my part now by giving a small tribute from my side to the heroes of our nation. It was surreal singing for the first time and going out of my comfort zone. I am truly grateful to the incredible team behind this track. Right from the lyricist to the musician, everyone just elevated this piece to the next level. With this track, I only hope that it reaches the maximum audience and, for a brief moment, they acknowledge what the army has done for us."

Amit Khan, the acclaimed writer who created the character of Commander Karan Saxena and has written the song, also opened up about the song.

He said, "I am primarily a storyteller. But I have also had a habit of writing poems since childhood. However, as I gradually became famous as a thriller writer, the publication of my poems took a back seat. But I never stopped writing poems. Listening to music still gives me great spiritual peace. This passion also inspires me to write songs. Gurmeet Choudhary has lent his voice to my lyrics in this rap song from the 'Commander Karan Saxena' series. He has sung this rap song very brilliantly, like a trained singer. He truly is a man of versatile talents. The duo Bharat-Saurabh has also composed the music for this song excellently. I am confident that the fans of 'Commander Karan Saxena' will definitely like this rap song. I would also like to express my gratitude to our producer Rajeshwar Nair, who played a significant role in making this rap song."

'Commander Karan Singh' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor