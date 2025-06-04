Gurmeet Choudhary’s Quick Action Foils Theft by House Help, Issues Safety Warning on Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary reported a theft at his new home in which he recently shifted. Actor took Instagram, and issued a official statement stating that the incident occurred after they hired a new domestic helper. Gurmeet Choudhary informed his Instagram followers that a new household employee had stolen some items and fled. He assured them that the situation was resolved quickly because of their careful hiring process and fast response. Most of the stolen items were recovered, and his family is safe. He also warned his followers to be careful when hiring household staff, noting that even small mistakes can have serious results.

In note actor wrote, “Today, a new worker stole some items from our home and ran away. Thankfully, we always verify anyone who comes to work, so we could act quickly. I'm especially grateful I was home, and my babies were safe in their room. With prompt action and a few calls, we recovered most of the items - and most importantly, everyone is safe. Just a bit of bad luck, but a strong reminder: Stay alert. Always verify anyone who enters your home for work.”

