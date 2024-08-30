Guru Randhawa, Jonita Gandhi collaborate with The Chainsmokers on new single 'Addicted'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : Singers Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi have teamed up with popular American electronic duo The Chainsmokers for a new single titled 'Addicted,' which is set to release on August 30.

The song also features Brazilian DJ Zerb and German producer Ink.

In this track, Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi bring a uniquely Indian flavour to the Western music scene. The song features sleek Punjabi verses paired with English lyrics and a pulsing dance beat.

In a statement shared by the PR team, Chainsmokers who are best known for hits including 'Closer' and 'Don't Let Me Down' said, "Our music has always been about connection, and we have so many incredible fans in India that we love. We can't think of a better way to authentically connect with them than linking with artists like Jonita and Guru jumping on our song and bringing their culture and style to it."

"These collaborations don't always work out, but we feel really strongly about how well they kept the integrity of the song while elevating it with their talent!" they added.

Guru Randhawa also shared his excitement about the project and said, "Music has the power to connect people across cultures and boundaries. I am thrilled to bring a fresh Indian flavor to this global chartbuster by The Chainsmokers and Zerb. It's an exciting journey to reimagine a song that resonates with so many and give it a new life for the Indian diaspora."

Jonita Gandhi added, 'Addicted' was already such an infectious track, and it's really exciting for me to have had the opportunity to add my vocals to it along with Guru Randhawa. It's an honour to be on a song with The Chainsmokers, Zerb, and Ink, and I hope our version resonates with audiences around the world!"

The initial version of 'Addicted received over 140 million streams.

