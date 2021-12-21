Guru Randhawa, Nora Fatehi reunite for 'Dance Meri Rani'

Mumbai, Dec 21 After delivering the super hit track 'Naach Meri Rani', Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi are back with a new track 'Dance Meri Rani' composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag.

Zahrah S. Khan, who sang Nora's hit 'Kusu Kusu' has also lent her vocals to the track released by the music label T-Series.

Talking about the song, Guru Randhawa says, "With 'Dance Meri Rani' we are getting into a new zone of music and introducing people to Afro beats. It's a foot tapping number that has been picturised very interestingly. This is definitely something new for audiences to look out for. With Nora, one can expect a lot of glitz and glamour."

Nora, who turns mermaid for the track, shares, "As an artiste, I always strive to deliver diverse content that impresses the audience. The public today is very aware, so it is very important that we treat them with something new and interesting always."

"I'm grateful to all the love people across the world showered on 'Nach Meri Rani' and I felt responsible to my audience to take 'Dance Meri Rani' to one step higher and hence we have ensured to present an amalgamation of cultures, aesthetics and foot-tapping tunes making the song an audio as well as a visual treat", she adds.

Bosco Leslie Martis, who has directed the song, says, "The visuals in the song are absolutely stunning. We really wanted to push the envelope with this one, both in terms of the visuals and the choreography. We've also introduced a new dance style in 'Dance Meri Rani' so audiences have a lot to look forward to with this track."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor