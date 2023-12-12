Guru Randhawa releases his new album 'G Thing'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 : Singer Guru Randhawa has come up with his new album titled 'G Thing'.

The album features nine tracks including 'Deja Vu,' 'All Right,' 'Love Prayer,' 'G Class,' 'Chill Mode,' 'Da One,' 'No News,' 'Stuck on U,' and 'Sunrise.'

By infusing traditional Punjabi folk melodies, instruments, and vocal styles into his pop compositions, Guru pays homage to his roots while seeking to push the boundaries of musical innovation. Tracks like 'G Class' and 'Chill Mode' resonate with the vibrant and rhythmic essence of Punjabi folk, creating a sonic experience that is culturally rich.

On Tuesday, Guru took to Instagram and shared videos of the tracks from the album.

Guru is all set to make his acting debut. In the coming months, he will be seen headlining the Punjabi film 'Shahkot'.

In the film, Guru will be seen essaying the role of Iqbal Singh, a passionate Punjabi youth who is determined to venture abroad to fulfill his dreams.Rajiv Dhingra, best known for his projects like 'Love Punjab' and 'Firangi', has come on board to direct the film.Excited about 'Shahkot', Rajiv Dhingra said, "We endeavour to create a film that not only entertains but also resonates with audiences on a global scale. It's a story that speaks to the heart, exploring the timeless dilemma of love versus duty."Shahkot' will be out in theatres on February 9, 2024.

Guru will also be seen headlining the film 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' along with Saiee Manjrekar and Anupam Kher. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

