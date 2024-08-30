Guru Randhawa: Thrilled to bring fresh Indian flavour to chartbuster by Chainsmokers

Mumbai, Aug 30 Indian singers Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi have joined hands with popular American electro duo The Chainsmokers and Brazilian DJ Zerb and Ink for the track “Addicted”.

“Our music has always been about connection and we have so many incredible fans in India that we love. We can’t think of a better way to authentically connect with them than linking with artists like Jonita and Guru jumping on our song and bringing their culture and style to it.

“These collaborations don’t always work out but we feel really strongly about how well they kept the integrity of the song, but elevated it with their talent!“ say Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers.

Guru said that music has the power to connect people across cultures and boundaries.

“I am thrilled to bring a fresh Indian flavor to this global chartbuster by Chainsmokers and Zerb. It's an exciting journey to reimagine a song that resonates with so many and give it a new life for the Indian diaspora. We can't wait for everyone to hear it and I hope you’ll love it like we have loved creating this one for you guys," he said.

Jonita added that ’Addicted’ was already such an infectious track and it’s really exciting for her to have had the opportunity to add my vocals to it along with Guru Randhawa.

“It’s an honour to be on a song with the Chainsmokers, Zerb, and Ink and I hope our version resonates with audiences around the world!”

The Chainsmokers have remained a consistent leading force in EDM since their breakthrough, with multi platinum hits such as “Roses”, “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Closer” which went Number 1 in 11 countries. Zerb and Ink, who have collaborated with the likes of Coldplay, Diplo, Sam Feldt, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Childish Gambino and Stevie Wonder, among many others.

