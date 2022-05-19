Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo release track 'Designer' with Divya Khosla

Mumbai, May 19 Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar have come together for the latest track 'Designer'.

Honey Singh says: "Everything from the music to the visuals in 'Designer' are next level! Can't wait to see how fans react to this collaboration."

Guru Randhawa has penned the lyrics and Honey Singh the signature rap lyrics, the two have jointly composed the track.

He shares about the collaboration: "Fans have been waiting for a collaboration like this and we are happy that Bhushan Kumar made this happen! Looking forward to the audience's reaction and we hope they enjoy the track."

Director Mihir Gulati also adds about the overall picturisation, sets and costumes used in the song.

"I don't think anyone has attempted a music video like 'Designer' before. The scale is massive, the sets larger-than-life, the outfits are straight off the runway and it brings together the best in music."

Divya, who is featuring along with Honey and Randhawa shares about her experience of working in the track: "It's been an absolute pleasure and an exhilarating experience working on 'Designer'. Like the title, I'm sporting some high end designer outfits, one more breathtaking than the next. Every fashion enthusiast is going to love this song."

Bhushan Kumar's 'Designer' featuring Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor