Guru Randhawa's 'Mountain Peak' comes with wanderlust vibes

Mumbai, March 10 Guru Randhawa's new song 'Mountain Peak' has hit the airwaves. What's interesting about the song is its lyrical animated music video. The track sets the vibe for a long drive with its lyrics and captivating music.

Guru extends his set of duties as an artiste on the track as he has not only sung and composed the it but has also written its lyrics, while the music production is done by Sanjoy.

Talking about the song, Randhawa said: "I am thrilled to be releasing a lyrical animated video for 'Mountain Peak.' The song has heartfelt lyrics with catchy beats, so I can't wait to see how the audience reacts to it! I wanted the song to have subtle yet stunning visuals, which the creators of the video have successfully achieved, and I hope the viewers will appreciate it."

The animated video features breath-taking landscapes and stunning imagery that beautifully complements the heartfelt music.

'Mountain Peak' presented by T-Series is available to stream on T-Series' official YouTube Channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor