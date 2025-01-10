Gurucharan Singh of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Stopped Eating, Very Weak, Says Friend

Gurucharan singh, popular actor from Sab tv's sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently in hospital as per the recent reports. His friend, Bhakti Soni, provided an update, stating that Gurucharan has stopped eating and is 'very weak.' In a recent interview with Indian Express, Bhakti shared more details about actors worsening condition.

Bhakti told to media that Gurucharan stopped eating solid food three months ago and has been on a liquid diet, consisting of milkshakes and coconut water. However, his situation has deteriorated recently as he has refused to drink water, leading to him losing consciousness. "He stopped eating after he returned home, and in the last few days, he didn't drink any water either," she quoted.

Bhakti mentioned that Gurucharan's family has urged him to drink water, but he has not responded to their requests. When asked if stress contributed to his condition, Bhakti indicated that he has been facing financial problems and issues related to property. She also noted that Gurucharan's family has distanced themselves from him due to his lack of income, which has affected his emotional and physical well-being. In response to rumors suggesting that Gurucharan planned to take "sanyas" or disappear, Bhakti refuted these claims, stating, "He is unwell and has given up food and everything because he wants to die."

She further added that she has been trying to reach Gurucharan and his family for several days but has been unable to get through as their phones are off. She last spoke with his mother three days ago when Gurucharan was admitted to the hospital, but she has not been able to talk to him directly. "I haven’t spoken to Gurucharan. I don’t know what’s happening with him, but from what I heard last, he is unable to talk and is very weak," Bhakti said.