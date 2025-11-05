Gurupurab 2025: Kareena, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi offer prayers at Gurdwara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan paid a sacred visit to a gurdwara in Mumbai.

In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, Kareena was seen in an elegant ethnic suit, her head gracefully covered with a dupatta.

On Wednesday evening, couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, were also spotted offering prayers at the gurdwara.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra extended heartfelt wishes to his fans via a sweet post on Instagram.

Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru.

The auspicious occasion is observed on the full moon date of Kartik month or Kartik Purnima every year.

The day is also celebrated as Parkash Utsav. Devoted to the Divine from his childhood, Guru Nanak Dev was a man of peace who spent his entire life emphasising equality and tolerance.

Guru Nanak composed many hymns, which were collected in the Adi Granth by Guru Arjan. He visited pilgrimage sites throughout India.

The main verses from the Guru Granth Sahib elaborate that the creator of the universe is one. His verses also propagate selfless service to humanity. Prayers are being held in Gurdwaras on Gurpurab. The different aspects of the celebration go on till night.

