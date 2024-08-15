Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen' renewed for season 2

Washington [US], August 15 : The eight-episode continuation of the hit series will see the return of Theo James as Eddie Horniman, who finds himself at the helm of a substantial weed empire in the latest chapter of the story.

The series, based on Ritchie's film of the same name, will also bring back Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings to their respective roles, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Further casting details for the upcoming season remain undisclosed.

In the inaugural season, viewers followed James's character, Eddie Horniman, as he unexpectedly inherited the Duke of Halstead title and the accompanying clandestine weed operation managed by the formidable Susie (Scodelario) and her father, Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone).

The narrative saw Horniman reluctantly navigating the perilous world of organized crime, finding himself entangled with rival gangster families.

The second season will see Eddie and Susie as key players in an even larger weed empire, facing new and ruthless adversaries.

The season's script will be penned by Ritchie and Matthew Read, continuing the saga of these complex characters.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ritchie will return as director, maintaining the series' signature style and gritty narrative.

Production for the new season is slated to commence in 2025.

In a recent interview with Netflix's Tudum, Theo James reflected on the evolving dynamic between Eddie and Susie, "I think they've grown to love each other in their own way, but I think they'll never fully trust each other because they are so different and they're from such vastly different worlds. There's a love between them, but ultimately they will never be from the same cloth," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is produced by Moonage Pictures in collaboration with Miramax Television, with executive production handled by Guy Ritchie, Will Gould, Matthew Read, Frith Tiplady, Marc Helwig, and Ivan Atkinson.

Fans of 'The Gentlemen' can anticipate a thrilling continuation of this high-stakes drama as the series delves deeper into its compelling criminal underworld.

