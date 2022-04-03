GV Prakash delighted to work with Ravi Teja on 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

Chennai, April 3 Music director G V Prakash Kumar, who is a bankable star himself in Tamil cinema, is delighted that he will be scoring the music for director Vamsee's pan-Indian film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', featuring Telugu star Ravi Teja in the lead.

G V Prakash, who participated in the grand launch of the film that took place on Saturday, tweeted, "Happy to work with Ravi Teja sir on 'Tiger Nageshwara Rao' for the first time."

The actor-music director also thanked Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi for gracing the film launch. He wrote, "Thank you so much Chiranjeevi sir for gracing the occasion and blessing us."

The film, which will have cinematography by Madhie, will feature actresses Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Renu Desai as the heroines.

During the launch, actor Chiranjeevi, who had unveiled 'Tiger Nageswara Rao's Pre-Look motion poster, said, "The story of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' was narrated to me by director Vamsee during the pandemic. I could not do the film due to some reasons. Now, my younger brother Ravi Teja is doing it. I heard about Stuartpuram Nageswara Rao when I was very young.

"My father used to work in Chirala Perala. Stuartpuram was next to that. All the people there used to praise Nageswara as a hero. I learned a lot of things about him from my father. Years later, Vamsi came up with a commercial story about him. It is good that Ravi Teja is doing this movie. I am happy that Abhishek Agarwal is making it. I wish Ravi Teja, Abhishek, and Vamsi a bigger hit than 'The Kashmir Files'."

