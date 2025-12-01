Gwyneth Paltrow says she watched ‘Marty Supreme’ intimate scenes with her son

Los Angeles, Dec 18 Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow had an awkward moment with her son Moses, as the two saw her raunchy sex scenes in ‘Marty Supreme’.

The Hollywood actress, 53, stars opposite Timothee Chalamet, 29, in the new sports drama and she took her 19-year-old son along to the film's Los Angeles premiere earlier this month, reports ‘Female First UK’.

However, Moses couldn't bear to watch the moment his mom stripped off onscreen. During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, she was asked how the teen handled the film's sex scenes and she replied: "Not great".

She went on to crouch over and put her hands over her eyes, adding, "He was like this the entire time. He's not into that”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Gwyneth, who is a mother to Moses and daughter Apple, 21, with her ex-husband Chris Martin, went on to recall her own embarrassing moment when she took her grandfather to see her film Shakespeare In Love which featured a topless scene.

She told the host, "You know, it's funny because you grow up doing these things in movies. I remember once that I was so scared because I was taking my grandfather to see the premiere of Shakespeare In Love, and I was like, 'I have this topless scene, grandpa, but it's part of the thing because they think I'm a boy'. And I was trying to, like, prep him for the whole thing, and he just goes, 'Ah, I seen it before. Two eggs, sunny side up'. So I was trying to think of something like that to say to my son, but I couldn't think of it”.

It comes after Gwyneth admitted she found it "weird" filming intimate scenes with Timothee. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she explained, "It's like you're making out with someone that you don't (know) You're not in a relationship with them. There's no romance. It's very mechanical”.

Drew agreed, explaining it was like getting intimate with a "colleague". Gwyneth quipped, "It's like choreography but involving tongues”.

However, Gwyneth insisted Timothee is "such a wonderful young man" and she had a great time working with him.

She added, "Really, he's very polite, very talented, just so nice to be with. I'm really having a good time with him”.

