Gwyneth Paltrow shares stunning picture of her son on his birthday, fans say, he "looks like" Chris Martin

Singer-songwriter and musician Chris Martin's son has an uncanny resemblance to him. When actor Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo of Moses on his 18th birthday, fans reacted to the similarity between father and son, reported Page Six.

"He look[s] more like Chris than Chris does," one of her Instagram followers joked.

Many pointed out that Moses "looks just like his dad," while others called the teen Martin's "double" and the musician "in a nutshell."

One user even noted some similarities to Paltrow as well, writing, "He shares looks from both parents, but definitely he shares Chris' soulful intensity."

While Martin, 47, does not have a public Instagram account, Paltrow, 51, gushed about her youngest kid in a lengthy message.

She wrote, "Happy 18th birthday to you, my son. I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor. I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the 80's and the French new wave. I love how much you love the people you love, but also how internal you are."

"There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours. I am unbelievably proud of the person you are today, as you cross over the threshold into adulthood. I love you more than words can say, @mosesmartin you absolutely kill me. Mama," she added.

She and the Grammy winner welcomed Moses in 2006, two years after the Oscar winner gave birth to his big sister, Apple, now 19.

The former couple has been co-parenting since they "consciously uncoupled" in 2014 after nearly 11 years of marriage, and their divorce was finalised in 2016.

The 'Shakespeare in Love' actor admitted that parenting children after a split might be "harder than it looks."

"Some days it's not as good as it looks," Paltrow explained in a 2020 "Drew Barrymore Show" interview. "We also have good days and bad days, but I think it's driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what's best for [Apple and Moses]."

Paltrow and Martin have both moved on since their split. The actress married Brad Falchuk in 2018 while her ex-husband is reportedly engaged to Dakota Johnson, reported Page Six.

