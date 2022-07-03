Haarsh Limbachiyaa wishes wife and comedienne Bharti Singh on her b'day

Mumbai, July 3 Comedienne Bharti Singh has all the reasons to cheer up as she gets a year older today. Her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared a picture with Bharti on his Instagram stories in a green shimmery gown and wrote a small caption: "Happy Birthday my love".

Born on July 3, 1984 in Amritsar, Punjab, Bharti has been part of several projects including 'Comedy Nights Bachao', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', 'Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan', 'The Khatra Khatra Show' and many more.

This birthday is more special as she is celebrating with her baby Gola. Her family and friends including Avika Gor, Yuvika Chaudhary, Mubeen Saudagar and other are sending across their best wishes for her.

Mubeen wrote with a heart emoji: "Happy Birthday to my sis God bless you"

Many of her fans also shared birthday wishes.

One fan commented: "Happy birthday Laughter Queen!"

Another fan wrote: "Happiest born day bharti ji"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor