'Hacks' renewed for season 5 ahead of season 4 finale

Washington [US], May 28 : Max has renewed the Emmy-winning comedy series 'Hacks' for a fifth season, just ahead of the season four finale.

The series, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, has been a top performer on the streaming platform, ranking in the top five series in the US and top 10 globally, as per Deadline.

'Hacks' has garnered 48 Emmy nominations during its run, including a win for Outstanding Comedy Series in season three.

The fourth season has been pacing as the series' best season yet, according to Deadline.

The show's creators, Paul W Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, are set to continue their work on the series.

"We're beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary cast and crew, and our partners at Max," said Universal TV President Erin Underhill in a press note, as per Deadline.

The renewal comes considering the show's enduring popularity and the talent of its cast and crew.

The fourth season of 'Hacks' featured an ensemble cast, including Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Rose Abdoo, among others.

New additions to the cast in season four included Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, and Bresha Webb.

