"Had no idea, I was standing with...": Hrithik Roshan recalls working with Rajinikanth as child in 'Bhagwaan Dada'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : The much-awaited trailer for the documentary series 'The Roshans' was unveiled on Thursday, with Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and Netflix VP Monika Shergill present at the launch event.

Directed by Shashi Ranjan, the series offers an intimate look at the three generations of the Roshan family and their impact on Indian cinema.

At the event, Hrithik shared an emotional memory of working with superstar Rajinikanth, whom he fondly calls "Rajni uncle," as a child actor in the 1986 movie 'Bhagwaan Dada', directed by his maternal grandfather J. Om Prakash.

Speaking on his experience working with the "greatest legend of all time", the 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor shared that he was unaware of Thalaivar's immense stature at the time.

"I had no idea that I was standing with the greatest legend of all time. For me, he was Rajni uncle. I used to talk to him like, 'Yeah, no.'... I had my way with him," the 51-year-old said at the event.

"He was so gentle and so giving. Whenever I messed up a shot, my grandfather used to cut the shot. And Rajni sir used to take the blame, saying, sorry, sorry, sorry. My fault. But it was my fault. Every single time I made a mistake, Rajni sir took the blame so that the child would not become conscious. So it was incredible," he added.

'Bhagwaan Dada' was a family drama featuring Rajinikanth as the titular hero alongside Rakesh Roshan and the late Sridevi. Before making his debut as a leading actor with 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' (2000), Hrithik had appeared in several films as a child actor, including Aasha and Aap Ke Deewane.

Meanwhile, the over three-minute trailer, which was released earlier in the day, begins with Hrithik recounting how their surname changed from Nagrath to Roshan because of his grandfather, Roshan Lal Nagrath.

Singer Asha Bhosle shares how remarkable it is for a family to have four artists leaving such a legacy.

The series also features celebrities including Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who speak about the family's immense impact on the industry.

In the trailer, SRK is seen comparing Rajesh and Rakesh Roshan to Karan and Arjun, while Preity Zinta, Hrithik's 'Koi Mil Gaya' co-star, humorously declines to reveal secrets about him. Ranbir Kapoor describes Hrithik as a "phenomenon".

The trailer also touches on how Hrithik evolved from being an introvert to one of Bollywood's biggest stars. "It's a very interesting story how our surname went from Nagrath to Roshan," Hrithik teases in the trailer. The actor also hints at how his quiet nature has often been "misunderstood."

'The Roshans' is directed by Shashi Ranjan. Ranjan has also co-produced the docu-series along with Rakesh Roshan. It is set to premiere on Netflix on January 17.

