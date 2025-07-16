"Had to work on my body language": Vaani Kapoor how she prepared for her character in 'Mandala Murders'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Actress Vaani Kapoor talked about the upcoming series 'Mandala Murders' and the challenges she faced while preparing for her character in the murder thriller.

Directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat, 'Mandala Murders' also stars Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "This story is very compelling. Every character has been written very intricately with fine detailing. The concept is new and layered. While the films provide a chance to establish the character arc within a few hours, the OTT show will feature constant character development in every episode. In every episode, audiences can see the nuances and different shades of different characters."

On talking about how she prepared for the role, Vaani added, "There is action. I had to undergo training. For my character, Riya, I had to work on my body language, thought process, and dilemmas. Me, Gopi sir, and Manan - we all worked very hard on how to mould the character. The process was interesting, but there were also hiccups to maintain the interest level of the audience in the character."

Recalling a shooting incident, the 'Befikre' actress shared, "I play the character of a police officer, and they are often perceived as strong-headed and serious individuals. But with my character, Gopi, sir wanted to explore the vulnerable side of the police officer. There is this one scene where my character breaks down. It was not because she was feeling weak but it was a sense of relief that she felt after letting go a huge burden from her heart. It really felt very real and hard-hitting."

For her, working with Raghubir Yadav was a great experience, as she mentioned, "It was a great experience. I have done another project with him and we bond a lot. I respect him and look upto him as an actor. He is lovely; he is very warm. He is one of those people who you often find in families; he is like a family member. He is very funny and has a dry sense of humour. I had fun working with him."

The trailer of Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Mandala Murders' was unveiled on Tuesday.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMIAXITyyVd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

As per the makers, 'Mandala Murders' is set "in the quaint, mysterious town of Charandaspur, where two detectives unravel a chilling conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society."

Sharing his experience directing the show, Gopi Puthran said earlier, "From the start, our goal with Mandala Murders was to create a world that feels unknown yet grounded where every truth has layers and every answer leads to more questions. Crafting the tension, weaving in symbolism, and watching this brilliant cast bring it to life has been incredibly rewarding."

The show is the second series from Netflix and YRF's creative partnership, following 'The Railway Men' in 2023. It will be out on July 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor