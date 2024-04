Hailey Bieber reacts to concerns over Justin's emotional video

Los Angeles [US], April 29 : Justin Bieber's recent emotional selfies have sparked concerns among fans, prompting wife Hailey Bieber to address the speculation on social media, providing comfort and dismissing rumors.

Responding to Justin's heartfelt photo series, which included tearful selfies, Hailey, commented on his post, jokingly remarking, "A pretty crier," and subtly easing any concerns with her light-hearted comment.

In addition to dispelling rumors, Hailey shared a sultry snapshot of Justin on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a playful caption expressing admiration for her husband's physique, reinforcing their bond and affection in their relationship.

Meanwhile, People magazine has quoted a source stating that Justin and Hailey, who got married in 2018, are "doing really well" despite rumors about their marriage. Previously, the same insider informed the outlet, "There's no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy."

Despite continuous rumors and scrutiny about their relationship, Justin and Hailey have stayed dedicated to each other. They got together in 2018 and have faced challenges, including recent speculation sparked by Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin.

Nonetheless, Hailey's public displays of affection and encouragement for Justin show how strong their relationship is.

