'Halal' product is not for anybody outside of Islam, says singer Lucky Ali

As bycotting the 'halal' meat is gaining momentum in the country, the 'Ik Pal Ka Jeena' singer Lucky Ali explained the the meaning of the term halal to his fans. Taking his Facebook the singer wrote "Dearly Beloved Indian brothers and sisters hope you're all well..I wanted to explain something to you...'halal' is definitely not for anybody outside of Islam..it's just that any muslim will not buy any product just like their Jewish relatives who understand Halal as being similar to Kosher and will not buy any product until and unless its certified that the ingredients within a product are according to his or her consumable limitations..now companies want to sell to everyone including the muslim and jewish populations so to sell their product they have to label it as Halal certified or Kosher certified" he said

"Otherwise Muslims and Jews would just not buy from them, but if the people are so bothered by the word 'halal 'they should remove it from their counters but one can't foresee whether their sales would be the same as they were used to..with love...and understanding" he added.

On March 31, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government play limited role on the issue pertaining to 'halal'. 'Boycott halal food' campaign is not a law but it is related to sentiments' he said.