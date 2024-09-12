Halsey hints at marriage to Avan Jogia amid engagement rumours

Washington [US], September 12 : Pop sensation Halsey has hinted at a possible marriage to her boyfriend, Avan Jogia, as engagement rumours continue to swirl.

In an interview with E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi, Halsey shared her hopeful perspective on marriage.

The singer, who has been linked to Jogia for several months, addressed these speculations while gracing the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at New York's UBS Arena.

When asked about the potential for wedding bells in her future, Halsey simply responded, "I hope so."

The 'Bad At Love' singer, who welcomed a son, Ender, with her ex Alev Aydin, also spoke warmly about her relationship with Jogia, which she publicly confirmed in October 2023.

"Avan is the best," Halsey remarked, adding, "He's one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I'm with my best friend," according to E! News.

Halsey also noted that her son has developed a strong bond with Jogia, describing their relationship as "inseparable," and that this family dynamic has added a sense of joy and stability to her life.

The engagement rumours first began circulating in July when Halsey was spotted wearing a new gold band during a romantic picnic with Jogia.

Although she did not comment on the rumours at that time, she has since opened up about how Jogia has been a significant source of personal growth and healing for her.

In an earlier interview reported by E! News, Halsey described Jogia as a perfect match.

"We're the right fit," she said, adding, "He has the ability to really show up in a way that has given me so much healing and has made me be able to accept myself, and allow me to say when I don't feel well, or when I don't want to do something. I am grateful every day that it was him."

At the VMAs, Halsey dazzled in a vintage Versace dress previously worn by Elizabeth Hurley in 1996. She performed alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and host Megan Thee Stallion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor